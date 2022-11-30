Record amount raised at Scott River Ball | Photos

The 10th anniversary of the Scott River Ball was celebrated with a record breaking fundraising achievement this week, with patrons helping to raise $70,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service and local mental health and wellbeing initiatives.
The ball, which is held every three years, was hosted at Kim and Kerrie Dunnet's farm, Milyeannup Plains, in Scott River.
"The machinery and hay shed was transformed into a glamorous venue ready for the beautifully dressed crowd of 380 guests, who came in from Augusta, Nannup, Margaret River, Capel, Quindanning and Perth," said event spokesperson, Emma Pinnick.
"Guests enjoyed a glass of local Karribindi sparkling wine, put on by First Australian Farmlands, whose staff served and welcomed everyone.
"Canapes followed, then an amazing sit down dinner catered by Supper Road in Vasse, featuring local beef, fish and fresh produce.
"The food was outstanding, a highlight of the evening."
MC Richard Hudson of ABC Rural's Country Hour was joined onstage by committee members and major sponsors, including Optima Lime's Brendon Edwards.
Ms Pinnick said the huge fundraising tally was kick started by an initiative by a couple of locals.
"Nigel and Tash from the Nillup General Store started a collection of cans to be converted to cash, and so far over $2000 has been deposited into that account.
Early in the year a very generous donation was made by Gary and Julie Buller, putting up one of their heifers for auction at their February sale for the Scott River Ball."
The AMR Shire and Voyager Estate sponsored the night's entertainment, with 'The Sheds' joined onstage by guest Samantha Legge for a few songs.
"Sam has performed at two Scott River Ball events in the past and loved it so much that this time, she attended as a guest," said Ms Pinnick. "Paul Carlon sponsored and arranged for the Augusta River Festival Stage to be brought in, which really complemented the venue."
Livestock agents Alec Williams and Pearce Watling oversaw the live auction, while a raffle and silent auction also contributed to the tally.
"The committee would like to thank all the amazing donors, so many items were offered for auction, truly something for everyone.
"Frank from the Augusta Men's Shed donated a wonderful metalwork piece, while Tomasi Grazing not only took part in the bidding, but as always provided items for the venue set up.
"The committee would also like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to make the evening such a success It is amazing to receive such support."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
