Record amount raised at Scott River Ball | Photos

Updated November 30 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
The 10th anniversary of the Scott River Ball was celebrated with a record breaking fundraising achievement this week, with patrons helping to raise $70,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service and local mental health and wellbeing initiatives.

