Bulls claim victory over Hawks in 7 run thriller

A THRILLING 7-run win by Cowaramup over Margaret River Hawks was the weekend highlight of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association's A-Grade competition.
Cowaramup's nail-biting win has kept them in contention for top spot on the Yates Shield table with Yallingup-Oddbods, who remain undefeated after beating Vasse at Bovell Park.
The third A-Grade game saw Dunsborough easily overcome the struggling St Marys at Barnard Park.
After being bowled out for a mere 113 on a challenging Gloucester Park wicket, the Cowaramup Bulls turned the game on its head when they dismissed Margaret River for 106 in 49.4 overs in reply.
It looked like Hawks had the game in the bag at half time after offspinner Danny Weston snatched a career-best 6 for 12, as Cowaramup collapsed from 2-85 to 113 all out in 38 overs, batting first.
Bedfordshire import Tom Winetroube then played the anchor role for Hawks in their chase.
He made a gritty 31 runs from 110 balls as Hawks reached 5-75 before being run out at the non-striker's end in the worst way imaginable: Banjo Watkins smashed a delivery straight back at bowler Archer Coates, who elected for self-preservation and deflected the ball on to the bowler's stumps with Winetroube's bat hovering just above the popping crease.
Ultra-tight bowling by Connor Oates (2 for 15), Drew Harbron (3 for 14) and Fraser Oates (2 for 16), who all completed their 10-over spells, meant that Margaret River still needed 9 runs from the 50th over to win.
They couldn't get them, and lost their last two wickets in the attempt.
At Bovell Park, after unwelcome outfield sprinklers delayed the start and reduced the game to 45 overs each, Vasse were put into bat on another tricky turf deck.
Yallingup-Oddbods sprung a surprise by opening the attack with the unknown James Bottomley, who captured the first three wickets and finished with 4-29.
Opener Shankar Madhusudan (28) was the only batsman to master the conditions as Vasse were dismissed for 96 in 25.2 overs.
Left-armer Matt Connaughton snared 5-26 for YOBS, who chased down the target in 24 overs to win by seven wickets.
At Barnard Park, Dunsborough capitalised on the best batting track in the competition by mounting a huge total of 7-266.
St Marys had salt rubbed into their open wounds when ex-Saint Ajith Rajapaksha turned out for Dunsborough and hit 86 off just 67 balls to lead the charge against his old club.
Phil Watts and skipper Hugh Mugford also registered half-tons for Dunsborough.
Saints were restricted to 138 in reply, captain Jordan Clohessy hitting hardest for his side with 34 runs.
In B-Grade cricket, a thrilling one-wicket win by St Marys (9-161) over Dunsborough (160) on the synthetic wicket at Barnard Park was the big highlight.
Brothers Ryan and Sean Zahra shared five wickets for Saints in the win.
The other B-Grade game saw Yallingup-Oddbods chase down Vasse's total of 104 all out, James Taylor (5-13) and Tait Spowart (57 not out) sharing the spoils for the victors.
In C-Grade cricket, Nannup enjoyed a big win over St Marys at Churchill Park, thanks to skipper Emma Bresser (a great haul of 6 for 23), and ring-in Shane Joyce, who hit 76 off 49 balls to help the Tigers out.
Yallingup-Oddbods turned to new player Peter Vrankovich (56 not out) in their four-wicket win over Cowaramup (Lachlan Kirkham 61), while YOBS Academy had the better of Dunsborough at Dunsborough, despite a fine 87 by Ben Christmas for the home side.
A shortage of players caused Margaret River Hawks to forfeit C-Grade for the third time this season, this week Vasse being handed the win on a plate.
