Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bulls claim victory over Hawks in 7 run thriller

By Allan Miller
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulls claim victory over Hawks in 7 run thriller

A THRILLING 7-run win by Cowaramup over Margaret River Hawks was the weekend highlight of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association's A-Grade competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.