Survey finds young West Aussies hit by financial, housing and climate stress

New data released by Mission Australia has revealed a unique snapshot into what young West Aussies are thinking, feeling and worried about.
Mission Australia's Youth Survey Report 2022 found financial concerns and housing instability affected many young people and their families.
The environment (57.7%), equity and discrimination (37.8%) and mental health (33.4%) topped the issues young people aged 15 to 19 in Western Australia want Australia to address in 2022.
Mission Australia WA State Director Sue Budalich said the report showed that young people faced a range of challenges and concerns in 2022.
"We know those critical years of 15 to 19 is a time of much change; not just physical but social and emotional as well," she said.
"It is a period when our young people are faced by many decisions to make about further education and training; they take their first steps into employment; or they may even consider moving out of home or taking a gap year and travelling.
"These challenges associated with transitioning to adulthood are even more pronounced for more vulnerable young people like those who are homeless or financially stressed."
Within the last year, financial concerns and housing instability affected many young people, with over one in 10 (12.6%) worried about having a safe place to stay and one in 12 (8.0%) spending time away from home because they felt they couldn't return.
One in 12 (8.0%) young people or their families were unable to afford bills or car expenses and a similar proportion (7.7%) sought financial help from family, friends or charity.
Not only was the environment one of the most important issues in Australia according to half (57.7%) of young respondents - soaring from 34.6 percent in 2021 and 23.4 percent in 2020, one-third (34.8%) were also personally extremely or very concerned about climate change.
Discrimination and mental health were concerns at both a national and personal level for many young people.
More than one-third of young people said equity and discrimination (37.8%) was an important national issue, and one in three (32.4%) of those surveyed were unfairly treated in the past year, mostly due to their gender, race/cultural background or mental health.
One-third (33.4%) of young people felt mental health is an important national issue.
Almost three in 10 (29.3%) young people indicated high psychological distress and more than one-quarter (26.4%) felt lonely all or most of the time.
More than half (57.9%) have needed support with their mental health at some point in their life. While half (48.7%) were positive about their futures.
The results of the Youth Survey are shared with governments, non-government organisations, schools and the media to inform the debate around the circumstances of young people in Australia and to support the development of policies, services and programs that have the needs of young people at their core.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.