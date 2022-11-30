Size matters: Officers checking catches as season opens

Today marks the end of the autumn closure to protect WA's blue swimmer crab breeding stocks, which means fishers can take to the water with their drop nets or scoops from December 1.
But with crab stocks low in some areas, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) will be out in force to check that undersized crabs are not taken.
Researchers checking stocks in Cockburn Sound, Warnbro Sound, Comet Bay, Geographe Bay and the Swan Canning, Peel-Harvey and Leschenault estuaries reported that breeding stock levels in most of the fisheries are within historic ranges.
In Cockburn Sound, both juvenile and breeding stock levels are well below Harvest Strategy reference levels and will remain closed for the 2022/23 season, but recreational crabbers may fish north of a line between Woodman Point and Carnac Island.
The removal of commercial crab fishing in Warnbro Sound and in the Mandurah to Comet Bay Bunbury fisheries has provided additional protection for blue swimmer stocks.
Fishers are reminded there will be high proportions of undersized crabs in the Peel-Harvey Estuary when the season opens, and DPIRD compliance officers will be checking catches.
DPIRD Fisheries Management Officer Bianca Brooks said leaving undersized crabs alone or returning them to the water quickly if they don't measure up was important.
"Small crabs which are returned carefully and promptly to the water will continue to grow throughout the season, meaning fishers can catch larger crabs and have a better feed in January or February," Ms Brooks said.
"When you're crabbing, we also urge fishers to inspect their crabs closely and not to collect or consume crabs that are damaged or have shell lesions, or appear in poor health or condition, as they may be affected by bacterial pathogens or other agents that can impact human health."
Manea Senior College students, who were on an authorised blue swimmer crab sampling exercise recently in Leschenault Estuary and Bunbury Harbour, found higher than usual levels of chitinoclastic shell disease caused by a bacterium that breaks down crab shells.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
