Size matters: Officers checking catches as season opens

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 30 2022 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Today marks the end of the autumn closure to protect WA's blue swimmer crab breeding stocks, which means fishers can take to the water with their drop nets or scoops from December 1.

