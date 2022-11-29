Total Fire Ban issued for large parts of WA on Wednesday

A Total Fire Ban has been declared for much of Western Australia ahead of predicted extreme fire danger conditions for the Midwest district.
The ban takes in a large list of local government areas across the Midwest Gascoyne, Perth Metropolitan, Goldfields Midlands, and Great Southern regions.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued the ban notice on Tuesday afternoon, and reminded the public that individuals can be fined up to $25,000, jailed for 12 months, or both, if they breach a Total Fire Ban.
During a Total Fire Ban you must not:
This includes:
If a Harvest and Vehicle Movement Ban has been imposed by your local government, off-road activity for agriculture or business and industry including harvesting is banned. Exceptions are made for essential services.
For a list of activities that can or cannot be carried out during a Total Fire Ban and conditions visit www.dfes.wa.gov.au/totalfirebans or by telephoning the Total Fire Ban Information Line on 1800 709 355.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.