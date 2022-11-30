Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Rapid response: Healthcare workers spring into action to save Margaret River man

Updated November 30 2022 - 1:19pm, first published 12:56pm
LEFT: Declan Coughlan receives treatment at Margaret River Hospital. RIGHT: Mr Coughlan has made a full recovery and is preparing to sail in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race in December. Pictures: Supplied/Facebook

When Margaret River local and seasoned swimmer Declan Coughlan took to the water in Prevelly last month, life-saving healthcare was the last thing he expected it to lead to.

Local News

