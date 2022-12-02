Do the work in December to reap summer rewards | In Your Patch

December - a time for giving and receiving.
All those jars of preserves and relishes that have sat in the back of the pantry finally get a chance to shine.
I've come to appreciate a home-made gift even more as experience has taught me the time and effort that goes into growing and preserving.
Jobs for December? It's time to fertilise and mulch the garden if you haven't already.
I apply a heavier layer of mulch as the temperatures start to rise.
Well-fed plants not only give you more fruit but are better able to fight pests and diseases.
Lift the mower blades to allow your lawn some extra height against the heat.
Check all citrus and other fruit trees for disease and treat accordingly.
Thin out any tomatoes, melons, cucumbers or pumpkins that have self-seeded and keep only the strongest.
Allow space between all seedlings to improve air circulation and decrease the chance of fungus and mildews.
And to thin or not to thin, it's similar question to the tomato to pinch or not to pinch.
My advice - yes. Thin out those stone fruit to two or three in each clump, keeping only the largest.
Collect and compost all fruit, don't just let it drop and rot on the ground or you may encourage fruit fly and other pests.
You'll end up with decent sized fruit, a tastier end result as the sun can reach them and set the sugars, and a healthier tree.
What to harvest?
We've already eaten our first tomatoes from the school garden but mine at home are a good few weeks away yet.
Don't be a lazy zucchini harvester or you'll end up with an impressive looking, but pretty much inedible, result (perhaps try stew, curry, or baking options).
I like to harvest zucchini at about 30cm with zoodling my absolute favourite way to prepare them.
What to plant in December?
It's finally time for basil.
Hooray! The staples like silverbeet and lettuce can be planted in shadier spots.
Capsicums, eggplants, cucumbers including a personal favourite the Cucamelon (or mouse melon as the kids like to call them), tomatoes, zucchini, and late variety pumpkins like butternut can all go in.
I now also seek out late season tomato varieties and get those in - cherry tomatoes are one such variety - lengthening tomato harvest time into the months of April and May.
At that stage I'll be very happy I thought ahead.
Try to practice crop rotation - plant all seedlings in beds that haven't housed the same crop the season prior, to decrease pests and diseases lying in wait in the soil, as they do, particularly nematodes.
Many a (lazy) gardener will be happy to see self-seeding crops pop up in the same place year after year, only to find the quality of those crops deteriorate as they become the target of pests and diseases down the track.
Someone recently showed me a photo of black spots on the lower leaves of her tomato plant and it was an easy identification - Septoria leaf spot.
This disease typically affects the lower leaves of the plant first, where small black spots - almost looking like they've been sprayed on - start to develop and grow in diameter.
This fungus will survive on existing leaves (even those that drop to the ground) and spread via water so take them off and bin them.
Look around for any weeds and bin those too as the pathogens will survive on neighbouring plants, particularly those from the nightshade family.
Remove any lower leaves that are close to the ground to stop any soil-borne fungal contamination.
Increase your air circulation and try to water with a trickle system if possible, to keep foliage dry.
If you must water from overhead as many of us do, water in the morning allowing time for the foliage to dry. If it's a persistent problem you may need to resort to a spray.
Both organic and inorganic options exist, available from your local hardware.
A happy and prosperous Christmas to you all this month. If you have children on holidays enjoy some time with them outside.
Pot up a cherry tomato.
You'll be thanking yourself later when you taste a home-grown tomato.
There's really nothing quite like it.
Terri Sharpe is Coordinator and Garden Specialist of the Margaret River Primary School's Kitchen Garden Program. Her column focuses on tips for a productive edible garden - what and when to plant, when to harvest, disease and pest management, and general tips on what works (and doesn't) here in the Margaret River region.
