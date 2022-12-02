Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Our Places

Experts: Local residents must act to save the river

Updated December 2 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 11:54am
Genevieve Hanran-Smith, Drew McKenzie and Stephen Beatty, who all spoke during Nature Conservations latest sundowner which looked at the health of the Margaret River.

Local residents must become stewards for the Margaret River as it faces threats including weeds, recreational access, less flow and under-pressure wildlife, says the region's peak environment and conservation group.

