Second reported fish kill event at Port Geographe Marina

Hundreds more fish have been found dead at Port Geographe Marina near Busselton in the second fish kill event to be reported in the area in under a month.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said 300 to 400 fish of various species had been observed dead in a canal on the western side of the marina, the same location where a fish kill was reported on 12 November.
"DPIRD officers, with logistical assistance from the Department of Water and Environment Regulation, are gathering information and assessing the extent of the fish kill.
"They will also collect suitable samples for laboratory testing if possible.
"In the meantime, people are reminded to stay safe around fish kills."
The Department said the public could help by reporting fish kills to the FishWatch 24/7 reporting service on 1800 815 507, or reporting online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au/organisation-report.
"Tell us where and what you saw, including numbers of dead fish and, if possible, the species affected.
"And, if you have GPS coordinates and/or photographs, that will also assist DPIRD's investigation."
The WA Department of Health advises:
