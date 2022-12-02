'Nothing short of amazing' effort to realise Dunsborough playground vision

OUR Lady of the Cape Primary School in Dunsborough will officially open its new nature playground on December 7, 2022.
The new playground, Koolanga Mia, was designed and constructed primarily by volunteers within the OLC school community.
Constructed using natural materials such as timber, the playground features six distinct areas for learning and creative play, with a connection to local Wadandi culture both in design and educational elements.
The name Koolanga Mia was chosen by Wadandi custodian, Josh Whiteland, and means 'child's place'.
OLC Principal Carmel Costin said Koolanga Mia reflected the commitment and passion of the school community and was already extremely popular with students.
"Our school community is very special and Koolanga Mia is the perfect example of what that kind of fervor can achieve," Ms Costin said.
"What began as an idea led to the formation of a playground committee in 2021, a combination of creative minds and varied skill sets.
"The result is nothing short of amazing and we are so proud.
"While the playground has defined areas it is not like a traditional playground, these areas have been thoughtfully designed to encourage children to use their imagination in how they engage with each area.
"I thoroughly enjoy watching students across all year groups come up with the most amazing, imaginative games, busily climbing, building and problem solving."
Timber arched framework forms part of the playground and was designed to mimic a whale skeleton, linking to the legend of the Mamung, while a spiral climbing frame represents the local paper nautilus shell.
Ms Costin praised the hard work of volunteers in fundraising, designing, and building Koolanga Mia, which has been assessed and approved by Kidsafe WA.
"The playground was funded primarily from the CAPE number plates fundraiser, as well as generous donations from local businesses and families," Ms Costin said.
"It has also been important for us to incorporate Wadandi culture into the design, aligning with the school's cultural learning program.
"I believe Koolanga Mia will bring joy to students at OLC for many years to come."
