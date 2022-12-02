Waterwise workshop provides vital advice for summer

Local homeowners are preparing their gardens to survive a hot summer with water-efficient irrigation, clever garden design, and soil amendments to ensure water and nutrients are retained in the soil for plants to access.
WA garden guru Darren Seinor recently led a workshop at Origins Market, educating participants about waterwise gardening in preparation for summer.
Hosted by GeoCatch's Bay OK Gardens project, the session saw Seinor sharing his wealth of knowledge as a professional landscaper and certified waterwise irrigator, demonstrating the process he follows when establishing a new garden or preparing an existing garden for summer.
"There are many ways to retain moisture in your garden and reduce water use," he told attendees.
"Retaining soil moisture will help keep your property cool and turn your garden into a beautiful oasis throughout summer.
"It is important to know about your soil type, which plants will thrive in your location, how to water efficiently and how to keep the moisture in the ground once it is there."
Making your garden waterwise is achievable once you understand the key elements to success.
Before summer heat arrives, start planning for water efficiency with a maintenance program on your irrigation system. If you are on sandy soil, add soil amendments to improve the moisture-holding capacity.
Adding clay, soil wetter, compost matter, and a thick layer of coarse chunky mulch will help retain moisture in the soil profile.
Lisa Massey runs GeoCatch's Bay OK project, showing homeowners how to successfully garden on sandy soil without letting nutrients run off into our waterways and Geographe Bay.
"Adoption of waterwise gardening can help gardeners protect our waterways. In Summer, our urban waterways can receive high levels of nutrients from irrigation runoff and leaching," she said.
"If we apply these simple gardening techniques, we can prevent a lot of fertiliser from entering our waterways."
Workshop participant and local gardener Andrea Mariotto was impressed with the level of information provided.
"I better understand the impact of my fertilising and irrigation on the environment in summer," said Andrea.
"I'm looking forward to converting my grassy street verge to a native garden with water-efficient irrigation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.