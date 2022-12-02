Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Waterwise workshop provides vital advice for summer

December 2 2022 - 5:00pm
Busselton's Jo Taylor with garden guru Darren Seinor at the Origins Market workshop. Pictures: Supplied

Local homeowners are preparing their gardens to survive a hot summer with water-efficient irrigation, clever garden design, and soil amendments to ensure water and nutrients are retained in the soil for plants to access.

Local News

