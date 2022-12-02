Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Grant funding offered for locally-driven youth programs

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
December 2 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The WA Government's Youth Engagement Grants Program offers grants of up to $5,000 for short-term, one-off activities or initiatives of up to six months' duration, and up to $10,000 for longer-term, strategic initiatives. Picture: Nicky Lefebvre

A new round of funding has opened to help local governments and community groups provide opportunities for young people to achieve positive outcomes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.