Grant funding offered for locally-driven youth programs

A new round of funding has opened to help local governments and community groups provide opportunities for young people to achieve positive outcomes.
The WA Government's Youth Engagement Grants Program offers grants of up to $5,000 for short-term, one-off activities or initiatives of up to six months' duration, and up to $10,000 for longer-term, strategic initiatives that involve the whole community.
"Young people in WA should be treated with respect and feel safe, welcome and included," said Youth Minister Dave Kelly in announcing the opening of applications.
"Young people, community groups and government agencies need to work in partnership to support young people's participation in decision making, planning and services to meet their diverse needs.
"This program encourages and recognises the participation and contributions of young people and helps them develop the knowledge, confidence and skills they need to be actively involved in community life and to respond to issues impacting on their lives."
Local governments and community organisations are invited to apply for funding for projects that enable people aged 10 to 25 years to achieve positive outcomes in the community.
This can include opportunities to learn and develop life skills to help them to achieve personal and professional goals, and programs that encourage healthy lifestyles.
Examples of initiatives and activities that would qualify include:
Funded initiatives can also include peer mentoring and respectful relationships training for young people.
