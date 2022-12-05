New face, new brew in time for summer at Black Brewing Co

Black Brewing Co has welcomed a new addition to the team, along with a new release beer just in time for the summer season.
The Margaret River region brewery appointed Gavin Williams to the role of head brewer in October.
After experimenting with fresh local produce from the first days on board, Williams and the Black Brewing team announced their latest creation, the Blueberry Elderflower Berliner Weisse.
"You know that experience, when you've somehow finished a whole glass of beer, without remembering past the first delightful sip? The perfect beer. Balanced, satisfying, refreshing," said Williams of the summer sour.
"My ambition is to produce that experience every time."
Williams said the kettle sour had a natural acidity created by lactobacillus probiotics, resulting in a light, clean and refreshing finish.
"[It's] ideal on a warm day and particularly good with food," he said.
"It would be perfect with brunch or lunch."
The 4.4%ABV beer was launched this week at a number of venues across WA, and will also be available in stores.
