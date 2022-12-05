'Once in a century': Historic renovation completed at Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse

Tours have returned to the Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse in time for the summer holidays, with the completion of a 12 month project at the iconic Western Australian site.
The Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA)'s Capes Foundation announced the completion on Friday, dubbing it a 'once in a century' renovation.
"This historic restoration was vital to ensure the longevity of the lighthouse as a marine safety aid and as an important heritage site," said Steve Harrison, Capes Foundation Director.
Mr Harrison said the project was undertaken by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), calling on engineers and tradespeople to "remove, restore and reinforce" the 127 year old lighthouse.
"The refurbishment of the lighthouse by AMSA enables us to provide visitors with a superb experience and to develop a greater appreciation of our local heritage and environment," he said.
"Capes Foundation has an ongoing commitment to undertake conservation and restoration work across the eight sites in our care."
Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse is the tallest on mainland Australia and marks the place where the Southern and Indian Oceans meet, attracting visitors from all over the world to climb the tower and take in the sweeping views.
The lighthouse precinct, which is open 7 days per week from 8:45am to 4:30pm, also includes an award-winning interpretive centre in an original lighthouse keeper's cottage, providing historical and environmental information to visitors.
With the renovations now complete, members of the public will be able to make their way up to the lighthouse viewing platform with daily guided tours every half an hour from 9.00am until 4.30pm.
