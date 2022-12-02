RED grants deliver boost to South West projects

The latest round of Regional Economic Development (RED) grants will see $696,254 delivered to South West projects under the WA State government program.
Round 5 saw a total of eight South-West businesses and organisations across diverse industry sectors receive a funding boost to take operations to the next level.
Successful projects in round five will diversify the agriculture, tourism, and hospitality sectors and enhance manufacturing capacity in the region.
"Previous grant recipients include RCR Mining Technologies - which has a new robotic welder to increase capability - another example of the McGowan Government backing manufacturing," said Regional Development Minister, Alannah MacTiernan.
"With the latest funding allocations, RED Grants will continue to support growth and diversification in regional Western Australia - supporting business, industry and jobs."
Aquafarms Australia will receive $147,280 towards opening an interactive agritourism facility at The Capel Marron Farm.
The development will include a hospitality venue and tourism experience centred around the iconic WA marron.
Samson's Paddock will use $100,000 to renovate the first floor of the historic Railway Hotel in Donnybrook - creating 15 premium hotel rooms and diversifying the region's tourism accommodation offerings.
The project is part of a wider development of a brewery, distillery, and restaurant.
A total of $57,125 will provide a boost to Local Drinks Co's operations, through the purchase of equipment allowing the company to produce products that are shelf-stable, all-natural, and preservative free.
Thurlby Herb Farm in Walpole has been allocated $98,305 towards new manufacturing facilities, aiming to increase capacity and unlock opportunities for the business to expand its product range in retail outlets all across Australia.
A $50,000 grant to Harvey Hemp will help to build the capacity of the region's emerging industrial hemp industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.