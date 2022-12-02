Bee accurate with apiary records to protect WA honey

Officers from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) have been visiting WA's commercial and recreational beekeepers to monitor record keeping and identification processes as part of the Operation Flower Meadow biosecurity campaign.
The Department this week issued a reminder to apiarists of the importance of maintaining traceability records to help protect the State's pollination and honey industries from the risk of bee pests and diseases.
"The recent detection of the significant pest Varroa mite in the Eastern States has highlighted how valuable this information is to aid a rapid and effective emergency response," said DPIRD biosecurity compliance coordinator, Paul Cassidy.
"With bee threats on our doorstep, the importance of apiary traceability to aid early detection and containment of a biosecurity threat has never been so clear."
Under the WA Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act 2007, all beekeepers must keep written records of the establishment, movement and sale of all apiaries.
Bees must also be kept in a device where frames are easily removable for the purpose of inspection.
Mr Cassidy said apiarists must not supply, lease or otherwise dispose of an apiary or part of an apiary to another person without confirming the person is a registered beekeeper.
"A crucial component is that all beekeepers register with DPIRD, upon which they are issued a certificate and provided with their unique brand identifier," he said.
"This registration ID must be burnt, stamped, carved or scored onto each hive box, so they are clearly identifiable."
Not correctly identifying hives or failing to keep movement records can result in an infringement of $200 and/or other penalties of up to $2,000.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
