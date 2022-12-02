Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Bee accurate with apiary records to protect WA honey

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
December 2 2022
DPIRD's Operation Flower Meadow is underway to reinforce biosecurity traceability in WA's valuable bee and honey industry. Picture: Supplied

Officers from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) have been visiting WA's commercial and recreational beekeepers to monitor record keeping and identification processes as part of the Operation Flower Meadow biosecurity campaign.

