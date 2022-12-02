Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Green Revolution

Should wine and juice bottles be added to 10c refund scheme?

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
December 2 2022 - 8:30pm
Since its introduction two years ago, WA's recycling rate of beverage containers has increased from 34 per cent to 61 per cent, representing more than 1.76 billion containers. Picture: MR Refund

WA Environment Minister Reece Whitby has announced an extended consultation period on a proposal to make more types of containers eligible for a 10c refund.

