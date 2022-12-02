Should wine and juice bottles be added to 10c refund scheme?

WA Environment Minister Reece Whitby has announced an extended consultation period on a proposal to make more types of containers eligible for a 10c refund.
The change would see the State's Container Deposit Scheme expanded to include the collection of wine and spirits in glass bottles, wine in plastic containers between 250ml and 3 litres, fruit and vegetable juice, cordial and flavoured milk containers between 150ml and 3 litres.
"Western Australians have truly embraced Containers for Change, and we're excited to explore this next step to take our recycling rates to another level," Minister Whitby said on Friday.
"We're offering an extended consultation period to ensure all affected producers, including wine makers and distillers, have the opportunity to have their say.
"Expanding the scheme would see an extra $14 million in refunds go back into the community, further rewarding those working hard to create change."
WA Return Recycle Renew Ltd CEO Tim Cusack said a recent survey found the scheme was the most positively perceived recycling program in the State.
"It's exciting to see the scheme go from strength to strength," Mr Cusack said.
"Container Deposit Schemes have unique benefits. Separating glass and keeping it contaminant free provides a high quality product that can be recycled back into bottles.
"It's great to see Western Australians continuing to make a real difference, while improving their recycling habits."
Non-grape wine such as mead, plum and peach wine are already included in the scheme.
Since its introduction two years ago, WA's recycling rate of beverage containers has increased from 34 per cent to 61 per cent, representing more than 1.76 billion containers.
The State government said the program had created 820 jobs, with more than $6.5 million donated to over 5,000 community groups, charities and schools.
Read the discussion paper and have your say, by 1 May 2023.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.