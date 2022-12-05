Windy weather just perfect for third kite festival | Photos

Strong, gusty winds provided perfect conditions for kite-flyers and locals looking skyward last Sunday at the third annual Gracetown Kite Festival.
Held on the Gracetown oval, the festival has become an iconic event and a highlight for the coastal community's annual calendar.
More than 300 people gathered on the oval to paint the skies with colourful kites of all shapes and sizes, led by 'kite maestro', Michael Alvares from Kite Kinetics.
Festival organiser Elizabeth Reed said she was pleased with the success of the third installment.
"Every year the spectacle of coloured kites flying across the sky invokes an incredible sense of awe," she said.
"It is very satisfying to think that from one small idea a legacy for the region has been established."
Mr Alvares sent his kite flotilla soaring in the high winds, delighting children and adults with huge kites perfect for chasing around the oval while families picnicked on the grass.
Jan Alvarez held kite-making workshops, providing kids with the chance to create individual kites, and event sponsors chilled in the VIP lounge.
DJ Saramony lifted the mood with Ibiza-inspired beats and in a new addition to the festival, Johnno B. Biscuit had the crowds entranced with his entertaining magic show.
