Windy weather just perfect for third kite festival | Photos

Updated December 5 2022 - 7:45pm, first published 2:06pm
Strong, gusty winds provided perfect conditions for kite-flyers and locals looking skyward last Sunday at the third annual Gracetown Kite Festival.

