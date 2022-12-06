Local fans flock to meet best-selling WA author

Award winning Western Australian novelist Craig Silvey was in town this week to promote his latest book, 'Runt'.
Hosted by Arts Margaret River in support of the Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival, the 'in conversation' talk and book signing saw queues of fans lining up at The River Hotel for a chance to meet the acclaimed writer.
Known for his best selling titles including Jasper Jones and Honeybee, Silvey's latest release is a children's book, which he described as "a big warm hug of a story".
Margaret River Bookshop's Keith and Pauline McLeod were kept busy with book sales on the night, while young fan Zoe said she was thrilled to meet the author of her favourite book, and picked up three copies to give to her cousins for Christmas.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
