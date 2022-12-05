"Incredible": Hawks record huge total against Vasse

ONE of the highest totals ever registered in the history of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association was achieved on Saturday when Margaret River Hawks B-Grade side amassed an incredible 5 for 358 from their 45 overs against Vasse at the Vasse Playing Fields.
The opening pair of father-and-son Shane and Sam Joyce put on 158 for the first wicket, Shane smashing 108 from 64 balls and Sam hitting 54, before Al McIlroy (67 off 53 balls) and Seb Donovan (94 not out from just 46 balls) went on with the job in style.
Vasse were dismissed for 84 in reply, Bailey Groves taking 4 for 31 for Hawks and James Gannaway and Grant Garstone snaring three wickets each.
The other B-Grade game saw Yallingup-Oddbods (8 for 143, Alex Logan 70 not out) passed by Dunsborough (6 for 147).
In A-Grade cricket, Dunsborough and Yallingup-Oddbods fought a high-scoring game on a nice batting track at the Dunsborough Playing Fields.
Dunsborough's first innings total of 7 for 194 would normally have been enough to win, but Yallingup-Oddbods proved again that this year they will be very hard to beat, replying with 5 for 195 in 45.3 overs.
Best batsmen for Dunsborough were Ben Cadd (37), Phil Watts (43) and Seb Watts (39 not out), while for Yallingup-Oddbods, Haig Colombera (71) and Brendan Miller (47 not out) did best.
At Bovell Park, a particularly challenging wicket ensured runs were at a premium in the contest between Vasse and Margaret River Hawks.
Batting was incredibly difficult on a pitch that played all sorts of tricks, mainly keeping very low.
Put into bat, Vasse made it to 95 before their final wicket fell.
Nathan Bradbury top-scored with 22 before being run out after a terrible mid-pitch collision with his partner Tom Perks left both batsmen on the floor.
Mat Kent (4 for 22) and Mark Natale (2 for 18) were the best bowlers for Hawks, who achieved the victory with the loss of five wickets inside 25 overs.
Down at Cowaramup, St Marys put in their best performance this year but still couldn't get across the line for their first win.
Put into bat, Saints compiled a respectable 130 in fairly difficult conditions, Matt Miller (29) and Micah Wesley (33) keeping the scorers busiest.
Archer Coates threw a great run out to dismiss Miller, then held a top catch to dismiss Kevin Rice.
Cowaramup scrambled home with a two-wicket win in 42 overs, thanks to skipper Josh Curtis (57 not out) batting throughout the innings for the Bulls.
Young Will Snaddon captured his first A-Grade wicket for St Marys when he bowled Archer Coates.
In C-Grade games, Cowaramup won again when they passed Vasse's total of 8 for 178 in just 28 overs, winning by five wickets.
Nathan Pell and Nathan Whitfield notched half-centuries for Vasse and Mike Hibberd was unbeaten on 50 at the end for the Bulls.
At Nannup, YOBS Academy scored 5 for 191 and dismissed Nannup for 55. Samuel Lucas's 65 meant he outscored the entire Nannup team with his innings.
At Churchill Park, Spencer Drummond was left stranded on 99 not out as St Marys scored 8 for 226 against Yallingup-Oddbods.
Yallingup-Oddbods' dismal reply of 25 all out included 6 ducks, and was the lowest total by any Yallingup-Oddbods team in any grade in nearly 2000 games since the inception of the club in 1973.
Margaret River Hawks forfeited, yet again, in C-Grade, this time to Dunsborough.
