"Incredible": Hawks record huge total against Vasse

By Allan Miller
Updated December 5 2022 - 7:44pm, first published 7:15pm
NEXT GENERATION: Yallingup-Oddbods life member Jarod Simpson had the pleasure of playing alongside his son, Jye, 12 at Nannup on Saturday. Photo supplied.

ONE of the highest totals ever registered in the history of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association was achieved on Saturday when Margaret River Hawks B-Grade side amassed an incredible 5 for 358 from their 45 overs against Vasse at the Vasse Playing Fields.

