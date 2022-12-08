Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Handwritten cards add personal touch to Christmas Hampers

Updated December 8 2022 - 12:00pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Middle Primary children from year 1-3 had fun making Christmas cards for the community and were grateful for the opportunity to help others through the Margaret River Community Centre's annual hamper drive. Picture: Supplied

Children at Margaret River Montessori School have put their hearts into making cards and writing messages for this year's Christmas Hamper program with Margaret River Community Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.