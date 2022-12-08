Handwritten cards add personal touch to Christmas Hampers

Children at Margaret River Montessori School have put their hearts into making cards and writing messages for this year's Christmas Hamper program with Margaret River Community Centre.
Supported by teachers, the Middle Primary children enjoyed getting in the Christmas spirit of giving to others.
"Many of the children made cards last year and were eager to contribute again," said parent Sharna Groat.
"They have proudly used their best handwriting."
Community Centre food relief coordinator, Leanne Sutton said the handmade cards were a delightful addition to the hampers.
"While it is a great way for children to learn about helping others, the cards with the handwritten messages, really add a personal touch for the recipients. Some of them never receive a Christmas card and it helps knowing the community cares.
"Each year we distribute around 120 hampers to single folks and families from Augusta to Cowaramup and we are expecting similar numbers again this year."
The Community Centre's Emergency Relief (ER) program provides people who are facing financial stress support in the form of food parcels and vouchers, pharmacy and fuel support throughout the year.
The Centre close for two weeks over the Christmas period, so the hamper program is an opportunity to top up people's pantries and relieve a little of the stress and loneliness some locals experience during the festive season.
"Our ER program is funded by the Australian Department of Social Services, Lottery West and supplemented by individuals and organisations within our community.
"Each year we are really moved by the generosity of those in our community who make financial donations or volunteer their time," said Ms Sutton.
Donations of non-perishable food items can be made to the Community Centre's Christmas barrels at IGA or Woolworths and anyone interested in volunteering with hamper packing can contact the office on 9757 3200 to register. People can register to receive a hamper also by calling the office.
The Margaret River Community Centre is located at 33 Tunbridge Street, Margaret River and is open from 9am to 1pm Monday to Friday. To find out more about the precinct and services offered by the centre, visit mrcc.com.au
