Lilac Link neighbours deck the halls for River Angels

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
December 6 2022 - 7:00pm
Karyn Acton and Kristi Head check out the lights at the Head family home on Lilac Link in Margaret River, where a street celebration will raise funds for River Angels this Saturday. Picture: Nicky Lefebvre

A tiny street in Margaret River's Riverslea neighbourhood has become a must-see spot on the annual summer holiday calendar thanks to a huge effort from residents to not only embrace the spirit of the Christmas season, but to raise funds for a special local cause.

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

