Lilac Link neighbours deck the halls for River Angels

A tiny street in Margaret River's Riverslea neighbourhood has become a must-see spot on the annual summer holiday calendar thanks to a huge effort from residents to not only embrace the spirit of the Christmas season, but to raise funds for a special local cause.
Lilac Link homeowners Marty and Kristi Head first began decorating their Lilac Link home a little over ten years ago, and thanks to Marty's skills as an electrician and a serious passion for making their display bigger and better, their Christmas display grew... and grew... and grew... until today, where it has spread to include most homes on the street.
Catching up with neighbour and fellow front-yard decorator Karyn Acton this week, Kristi Head said she was thrilled that her neighbours had joined the cause.
"It's so good to see people getting on board, we don't expect it, but it's hard to ignore," she said. "There are now seven homes in the street that get all dressed up for Christmas, and Marty helps out with some of our neighbours who aren't able to decorate or are away from home."
The street is a favourite stop for those taking a tour of the town's Christmas lights, and a street party in the front yards of participating homes sees scores of locals turning out to enjoy silent auctions, raffles, cake and hot food stalls, games, face painting and a visit from Santa, while a River Angels donation box collects generous donations.
The street party is organised each year by a small but dedicated team of residents who knock on doors and call on locals to contribute to raffle and auction prizes.
"This year our mystery gift boxes are bigger and better than ever, there are truly some incredible prizes in there and you never know what you might get, it's a great idea for Secret Santa and stocking stuffers because you're also helping out a really important cause at the same time," said Kristi.
The Lilac Link Christmas Party is on Saturday December 10 from 5.30pm, with Santa set to arrive at 7.15pm.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
