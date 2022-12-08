Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Free mammograms for Margaret River women

Updated December 8 2022 - 12:08pm, first published 11:58am
BreastScreen WA's free screening mammogram service is coming to Margaret River in early 2023, with the mobile clinic to be stationed at the Gloucester Park carpark, behind the Margaret River HEART.

