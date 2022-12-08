Free mammograms for Margaret River women

BreastScreen WA's free screening mammogram service is coming to Margaret River, with the mobile clinic to be stationed at the Gloucester Park carpark, behind the Margaret River HEART.
All women 40 to 74 years are invited to have a free screening mammogram while the van is in residence.
Breast cancer is the most common life threatening cancer for women and 1 in 7 women in Australia will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
Having a screening mammogram (breast x-ray) every two years significantly increases the chance of a woman surviving breast cancer and reduces the amount of treatment required. More than 75% of breast cancers occur in women over the age of 50.
Research shows that screening is most effective for this age group.
BreastScreen WA's Medical Director Dr Elizabeth Wylie, said screening mammography was the most effective method for early detection of breast cancer.
"Screening every two years is vitally important to increase the chance of a breast cancer being detected when it is too small to feel or be noticed. Finding a cancer at this early stage often means that the breast cancer is small and more treatable".
"A free screening mammogram is one of the best things that women can do to look after their health. Breast screening saves lives and only takes 20 minutes," said Dr Wylie.
Screening mammograms may detect 70-90 percent of breast cancers.
Any woman with a persistent change in a breast should contact her doctor immediately.
The BreastScreen van will be in Margaret River from January 11, 2023 until March 30, 2023.
To make your free screening mammogram appointment - book online www.breastscreen.health.wa.gov.au or call 13 20 50.
