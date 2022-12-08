Ready to launch: Business opening on Busselton Foreshore

A new family owned business is set to open on the Busselton Foreshore offering a range of options to enjoy some fun in the sun - and on the water - this summer.
Self confessed 'mad keen surfer' Andy Pitt and his family moved to Busselton seven years ago, and quickly fell in love with the local community and the people.
I have always loved being around the ocean. At 14, I began to surf and the bug bit bad. I spent all my time thinking about the beach, drawing waves and or finding ways to go surfing. It hasn't changed. Today, after 40 years as a surfer, I'm still a stoked grommet.- Andy Pitt
With the COVID-19 pandemic and a change in career direction coming earlier this year, Mr Pitt said he and the family decided to work throughout the winter months to create the new business venture.
"We'll be operating along the Busselton Foreshore, based at the beach on the northern end of Gale Street, with a back up venue at Port Geographe Marina, at the carpark on Freycinet Drive," he explained.
"Both venues are well equipped with bathroom facilities, a barbecue and water and shower facilities nearby."
SUP Life Busselton will offer beginner lessons, private and family lessons, and sunset paddles through the summer season as well as parties for kids, and 'big kids' too.
Mr Pitt said he was keen to share his enthusiasm for life and passion for being on the water with locals and visitors to Busselton.
"I've run surf schools in Cape Town, South Africa and in Perth," he said.
"I see so much potential for this outlet and I'm so excited to introduce visitors and locals to stand up paddleboards as both leisure and exercise craft.
"A little tuition and supervision can take anyone a long way."
Mr Pitt said he was committed to partnering with local businesses, and creating recreation and reflective space for others to enjoy the bay, foreshore and jetty with him.
"I would like to thank the City of Busselton, the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association, Nicki at the Perth SUP School, Surfing WA and the many friends who have helped encourage, fund, set up, design, brand and market SUP Life Busselton to allow this dream to become a reality," he said.
"Thanks to my awesome family too, in it together!"
SUP Life Busselton will host a free 'Come SUP with us' grand opening event this Saturday December 10, where for one day, the public can book a free session to learn how to paddleboard.
The sessions will be followed by a free sausage sizzle BBQ at the front of the Gale Street location from 1pm.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.