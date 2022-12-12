Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Commission announces appointment of new chair

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated December 12 2022 - 7:02pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Griffin, Plant Manager WA for Laminex Australia and the current President of the Bunbury Geographe Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will move into the position of SWDC chair in January 2023. Picture: Supplied

The South West Development Commission has announced the appointment of a new chair to lead the organisation from January 1, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.