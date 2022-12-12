Commission announces appointment of new chair

The South West Development Commission has announced the appointment of a new chair to lead the organisation from January 1, 2023.
Danny Griffin, Plant Manager WA for Laminex Australia and the current President of the Bunbury Geographe Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will move into the position next year following the announcement by Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan last week.
"Danny is a long-term Bunbury local and his deep connection to the South-West community will help to push forward economic development initiatives across the region, with a focus on advanced manufacturing initiatives," Ms MacTiernan said.
"The South-West continues to grow and thrive, with major new opportunities emerging in advanced manufacturing."
Mr Griffin has also served as Chair of the Engineering Industry Advisory Board UWA, and as a board member for the Forestry Industries Federation WA.
He will take over from outgoing chair Chair Nick Belyea, who has steered the Commission's board since July 2017.
SWDC chief executive Mellisa Teede welcomed Mr Griffin to the board table, while thanking Mr Belyea for his contribution.
"Through his role on the South West Development Commission board, Danny will set priorities for the Commission and shape the future of the South West," Ms Teede said.
"Danny has a strong background in working with industry and is passionate about connecting with the community - he will be an asset for the Commission and the region."
Ms Teede said in addition to supporting the ongoing development of Collie and other key industries in the South West, a focus for Mr Belyea was the development of the Busselton Margaret River Airport and securing the first-ever commercial air service between Melbourne and Busselton.
"I would like to thank and express my gratitude to Nick who leaves a legacy to the South West including his role in unlocking the region's tourism potential through attracting a Jetstar passenger air service," she said.
Ms MacTiernan echoed Ms Teede's sentiments.
"A very big thank you to outgoing Chair Nick Belyea, whose knowledge over the past five years has been invaluable for guiding work in the aviation, tourism and transport sectors," she said.
The SWDC is continuing to oversee the Transforming Bunbury's Waterfront (TBW) project and a proposal for a South West Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Hub (SW AMTECH).
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
