Shire's annual awards honour volunteers | Photos

The region's most dedicated volunteers were celebrated last week with a special event at the Shire of Augusta Margaret River building to coincide with International Volunteer Day.
From thirteen nominations submitted for the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award, two of the region's longest serving volunteers - Gordon Temby and Jan White - shared this year's top honour.
Jan White's work with the Augusta Community Nursery, Augusta Coast and Landcare, Augusta Lions Club and the Augusta Historical Society was recognised as a vital contribution to the South West community, while Gordon Temby's countless hours with the Wallcliffe Volunteer Fire Brigade, the Margaret River Men's Shed and the Margaret River RSL were also recognised.
The pair were selected by a judging panel including Shire President Paula Cristoffanini, Councillor Ian Earl and 2021 Volunteers of the Year Brendan Jordan and Sally Hays.
"This year's nominations from community members were passionate, inspiring and a joy to read," said Cr Cristoffanini.
"Without volunteers, many of the projects, events, groups, facilities and services in our community would simply not exist.
"I am extremely humbled by the contributions of our volunteers and express my sincere thanks and admiration for the work they do and for making our community an inclusive, supportive and vibrant place to live."
Certificates of appreciation were awarded to Barbara Maidment, Bernie Jones, Curtis Bacich, Elle Weston, Emma Partington, Jarrod Masotto, Jasmine Meagher, Jenny Kikeros, Ryan Pollock, Vivian Halsall and Wendy Coffey.
The 2022 Youth Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Kai-Anna Prendergast for her involvement and contribution to Football Margaret River.
Certificates of appreciation were also awarded to Youth Award nominees Elleni Lambert, Joshua Yates, Michaela Branigan, Ruby Ballard and Sam Joyce.
The event is hosted each year by the Augusta Margaret River Shire and is supported by a number of local businesses.
This year's celebration saw volunteers and their families enjoy an evening of canapes, beverages, gifts and prizes as well as live music by Margaret River star-on-the-rise, Kiera Jas.
The Shire expressed thanks to the Department of Communities, as well as the local businesses who donated wine, gifts and prizes towards the event.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
