Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lilac Link residents raise huge total for River Angels | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated December 12 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The residents of Lilac Link in Margaret River's Riverslea neighbourhood have done it again, hosting a huge crowd of locals at their annual Christmas Street Party to raise more than $8100 for River Angels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.