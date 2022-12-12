Lilac Link residents raise huge total for River Angels | Photos

The residents of Lilac Link in Margaret River's Riverslea neighbourhood have done it again, hosting a huge crowd of locals at their annual Christmas Street Party to raise more than $8100 for River Angels.
The street party began as a casual gathering of neighbours and soon became a must-see stop on the town's Christmas lights trail thanks to the passionate efforts of Marty and Kristi Head.
The duo lead the decoration charge each year, helping neighbours to brighten their homes and encouraging new locals to join the fun.
The tiny street receives hundreds of visitors in the weeks leading up to Christmas, and the street party has grown to include games, entertainment, food, raffles, auctions and even a visit from Santa Claus.
