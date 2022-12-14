Time will tell on new fishing rules | Fishing & Diving the Capes

The main topic at the helm right now is the change to the demersal fishing rules released by the Department of Fisheries on December 9.
Opinions and emotions of those canvassed on deck are mixed.
Everyone down here wants to protect those key species so their children can fish into the future.
There was certainly some relief that the changes didn't go as far as first proposed.
But given good fishing days in this region are naturally limited, compared with the more populated northern regions, a six-month closure here has generally not been received well.
That being said, the fisheries are open April-June (and July), months that have provided great boating conditions over the last few years.
Local anglers have also expressed concern about the removal of size limits for Dhufish (with the aim of reducing wastage and death by barotrauma) with many saying this will result in an immediate dent to the juvenile-adolescent cohorts, which will in turn result in fewer individuals making it through to breeding age.
Personally, I think in consideration of all other measures, this change is a positive for the species.
How often do you catch a 48cm dhuie and think "how is this a good thing that I have to release this fish given it has a 50:50 chance of survival?"
Well now you can keep it.
A lot of South West captains have also said they will now be looking to travel more to the south coast region during the off-season.
While they may be saying that now while emotions remain high, it is unlikely this will result in a significant increase in boat traffic (and thus fishing pressure) down there because boat ramps are even more limited, weather conditions more unpredictable and severe, and it's just that little bit too far for most to make the most of an RDO or a weather window.
Commercial operators have also been fairly handed substantial reductions to quotas and the government will invest $10 million to support and monitor the west coast demersal fishery through a range of initiatives, including commercial license buy-backs.
So while we all feel 6 month recreational closures down here are harsh, in reality, for working families it probably won't have much impact as mother nature and work commitments already limit our safe and enjoyable boating days.
Have fisheries struck the right balance?
Only time will tell.
The new rules take effect 1 February 2023.
Moving on from fishing politics to local fishing news, there have been plenty of 'white crays' being caught close to shore recently (particularly in the northern half of the Capes).
Western rock lobster commenced their annual northern migration a few weeks ago and according to DPIRD, stocks are high this year.
Good sized King George whiting have been plentiful around Augusta and in Geographe Bay.
Sand whiting have also been seen in good numbers in the usual locations, including the lower reaches of the Blackwood River.
Black Bream have also been good in those same areas of the Blackwood, where spawning is typically taking place about now.
Finally, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has advised that blue swimmer crab stocks seem to be typical this season, but that lower sea temperatures or delayed spawning have resulted in more juveniles being seen right now and have asked that people delay targeting the species to allow them to reach adult size.
Christmas holidays are almost upon us and I'm sure we are all looking forward to some down time at the beach with the family.
Grab the rods and take the kids down, keep them entertained and hopefully get some dinner.
If you are not sure where to fish or need any gear, drop in for a chat with the experts at Down South Camping and Outdoors.
From the new team at DSC, we would like to wish you a safe and happy Christmas and best of luck with all your holiday outdoor activities.
Caught something impressive, or just having a great day out? Send us your fishing photos: journalist@margaretrivermail.com.au to share with our readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.