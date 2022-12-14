Community art transforms Augusta public toilets | Photos

A project headed by Augusta's Paint By Numbers public art group has seen the Ellis Street Jetty toilet facilities receive a stunning upgrade over the weekend.
"Paint By Numbers were very fortunate to be supported by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River and Regional Arts WA to bring the Ellis St Jetty Sunken Ship project to life," explained Chris Collins of the Augusta Community Development Association.
The Paint By Numbers group was formed as part of the association with a view to creating more public art spaces and beautifying often-neglected parts of the region.
Having identified the toilet block as a potential mural space, the group approached the Shire as well as renowned local artist Rebecca Cool to help achieve the vision.
Concept plans were presented to the Shire for approval, with a nautical, underwater theme featuring mermaids, fish and sunken treasures.
"With the Shire's guidance and Rebecca's expert shepherding, the community all got involved to create some epic art we hope will spark joy for years to come, and keep the public art snowballing in Taalinup Augusta," said Ms Collins.
With the artwork given the green light, Ms Cool headed to the site last week to begin the outlines of the design, before scores of community members joined her over the weekend to help "colour in" the murals.
"It was so wonderful," she told the Mail this week. "Art really does bring people together, and I was learning so much from people bringing their own approach and their own creativity to what they were doing."
Ms Cool said locals of all ages joined in the painting sessions, and she was energised by the way locals embraced the idea.
Association member Wendy Strucelj said the group was thrilled with the result, both from a visual and an engagement perspective.
"Rebecca does such a great job, to share her work with the public the way she does in such an open and willing way is remarkable," she said. "The painting days were absolutely amazing.
"The number of people who came out was fantastic, from very small children to one granddad who put aside his walking frame and picked up a paintbrush. There was also a great number of teenagers which was really good to see."
Ms Strucelj said the group were "always short of canvasses" to continue their public art crusade and welcomed input from the community and landholders open to partnering on projects.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
