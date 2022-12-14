Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Community art transforms Augusta public toilets | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
December 14 2022 - 7:00pm
A project headed by Augusta's Paint By Numbers public art group has seen the Ellis Street Jetty toilet facilities receive a stunning upgrade over the weekend.

