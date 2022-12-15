South West wildlife projects receive much-needed funds

South West wildlife organisations will share in a $549,901 funding stream announced last week by the state government to support a total of 24 community-based projects across WA.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the funding would lead to better care for companion animals and rescued wildlife.
"There was significant interest in this funding round, highlighting the passion, commitment and demand from community-groups wanting to provide the best possible care for animals in need," Ms MacTiernan said.
"We commend the WA community and these dedicated community groups who do so much to support the health and welfare of companion animals and displaced or injured wildlife."
Successful regional projects include the rehabilitation of western ringtail possums in the Great Southern and South West, with Geo Bay Wildlife receiving $23,636 for the purchase of equipment and construction of a shelter for the threatened species.
The Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association will receive $35,000 towards the construction of eleven enclosures and a shed facility for injured and recovering birds of prey, while $45,337 will also help FAWNA's Flight Academy safely rehabilitate birds.
In the Metro-Peel area, Mandurah Wildlife Rescue Inc. will upgrade existing aviaries with snake proof mesh and shade cloth thanks to a $27,137 grant.
FAWNA spokeswoman Suzi Strapp said the organisation was thrilled with the news.
"FAWNA is extremely grateful for this support from the Western Australian Government to build a predator proof fence around FAWNA Flight Academy," Ms Strapp told the Mail.
"We admit over 1000 birds a year, many of them from the RAMSAR Convention-recognized wetlands of significance surrounding Busselton."
Ms Strapp said the FAWNA Flight Academy was being developed as a pre-release facility to allow rehabilitators ensure birds are flight-ready and fit for wild release.
She said the group was always looking for help from interested locals across a range of skill sets, from animal care to trades.
"FAWNA welcomes members of the public interested in working with birds and Avian conservation to volunteer," she said.
"Currently we require volunteers with building and landscaping skills to assist in construction of enclosures."
Warren-Blackwood MP Jane Kelsbie applauded the news.
"The South West and Great Southern regions are home to some of our most iconic native wildlife," Ms Kelsbie said.
"The work of our community organisations to care for these animals is critical to protecting these species into the future.
"It is great to see our local groups supported through the Animal Welfare Grant Program so they can continue this important work."
Ms Strapp said without ongoing financial support from state or federal governments for wildlife welfare, the community-based grants were vital to the continuation of regional projects.
"The South West is one of the fastest growing regions in Australia, with wildlife interactions resulting in an exponential increase in care admissions," she said.
"This community-based welfare grant is a great initiative, which recognises the commitment of community volunteers to the welfare of our unique wildlife."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
