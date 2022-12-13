Youthful energy and skill bolsters South West cricket teams

The other C-Grade games saw Dunsborough's 198 (of which Alex Cooke hit 72 off 67 balls) edge out Vasse on 7-164 (Nathan Whitfield 83); Nannup's 2-130 get the better of Margaret River Hawks' 129 (Sawyer Bailey 54) and Cowaramup continue on their winning way by posting 8-197 (Josh Fry 47 and Ben Kirkham 61 not out) against St Marys 9-156 (Mitchell Barrow 51).