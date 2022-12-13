Youthful energy and skill bolsters South West cricket teams

CRICKET in Busselton-Margaret River is in a healthy state, judging by the contributions from teenagers in the top level of the local competition this year.
Dunsborough swing bowler Thomas Reagan, 15, claimed his first three wickets in A-Grade on Saturday when playing at Cowaramup, and found himself sitting on a hat-trick after taking his first two wickets with successive balls.
That came after Dunsborough's 17-year-old Harrison Allardyce took a wicket with his very first ball of the game, clean bowling Cowaramup captain Josh Curtis.
Cowaramup too have a strong brigade of younger players, with 17-year-old Finn Barrett-Lennard continuing to do well with bat and ball, and 19-year-olds Archer Coates and Connor Oates playing a big part in their team's performance this year.
Connor Oates has now claimed 16 wickets in seven games to lead the A-Grade bowling aggregates in the association.
After Cowaramup totalled 168 on Saturday, Dunsborough responded with 141 to narrowly lose a good contest.
Meanwhile at Barnard Park in Busselton, 15-year-old St Mary's leg spinner Will Snaddon claimed three wickets to play an important part in Saints' hard-fought A-Grade loss to Vasse.
Saints batted first and scored 148, and Vasse passed the requirement with the loss of seven wickets.
St Marys also saw a very encouraging return to the bowling crease for 17-year-old fast bowler Rory Calhoun, who generated extreme pace and made it uncomfortable for the Vasse batsmen during his first bowling stint this summer.
Shankar Madhusudan (50 runs), Alistair Wood and Tom Perks (three wickets each) were among the key performers for Vasse in their win.
Down at Margaret River, allrounder Mark Natale was the standout performer for Hawks, hitting an unbeaten 80 and adding 59 for the ninth wicket with Leigh Westcott to give the home side something to bowl at, after Hawks were at one stage 6 for 30.
Chasing Hawks' 158 for victory, Yallingup-Oddbods won with just four wickets down inside 39 overs, Luke Wedderburn striking 65.
YOBS have now played eight this year and won eight. And considering they won their last eight games last season, the reigning premiers are now on a 16-game winning streak.
The lower grades saw some sensational performances on Saturday, including the first tie of the season at Bovell Park in the C-Grade derby between Yallingup-Oddbods and YOBS Academy.
Batting first, YOBS Academy were dismissed for 101, then turned around and dismissed Yallingup-Oddbods for 101 also.
Thomas Corker, 16, was the hero for the Academy when he took 2 for 0 with the scores level to salvage a tie.
The other C-Grade games saw Dunsborough's 198 (of which Alex Cooke hit 72 off 67 balls) edge out Vasse on 7-164 (Nathan Whitfield 83); Nannup's 2-130 get the better of Margaret River Hawks' 129 (Sawyer Bailey 54) and Cowaramup continue on their winning way by posting 8-197 (Josh Fry 47 and Ben Kirkham 61 not out) against St Marys 9-156 (Mitchell Barrow 51).
In B-Grade cricket there was a magnificent finish between Margaret River Hawks and Yallingup-Oddbods at Gloucester Park.
Hawks tallied 130 and looked to have the game in the bag when they reduced YOBS to 9-109.
But James Whiteford and Josh Manning got YOBS across the line for a pulsating win with a last-ditch partnership of 22 runs, winning the game with just three balls left in the 45th over.
The other B-Grade game saw St Marys overtaken by Vasse, with Gareth Grainger hitting an unbeaten 71 for the victors.
