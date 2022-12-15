Augusta-Margaret River Mail
South West arts events secure funding for 2023

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
December 15 2022 - 11:00am
Matt Yates' Lunar Circus International Training Project and Karnidale 2023 circus festival received $49,950, with January's festival set to be bigger and better than ever thanks to addition of new performance spaces and upgrades.

South West arts organisations are set to share in the latest round of grants from the state government's Regional and Remote Festivals Fund.

