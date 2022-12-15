South West arts events secure funding for 2023

South West arts organisations are set to share in the latest round of grants from the state government's Regional and Remote Festivals Fund.
Eight organisations in total across WA will receive funding to bring arts and cultural activities to the regions in 2023.
Arts Margaret River will receive a $50,000 grant in support of the Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival, including the Young Readers and Writers Program and a new one-day literary event in Busselton.
Further south, 'Fatt' Matt Yates' Lunar Circus International Training Project and Karnidale 2023 circus festival received $49,950, with January's festival set to be bigger and better than ever thanks to addition of new performance spaces and upgrades.
Each organisation continually delivers first-class events that attract visitors, engage locals, and add vibrancy to our communities.- Jane Kelsbie MP
The Nannup Music Festival's artistic program will receive a $40,000 boost, and $48,493 will be directed to the Bunbury Fringe 2023 Festival.
Warren Blackwood MP Jane Kelsbie said the news cemented the region as a hub for arts and culture.
"Congratulations to Arts Margaret River, Nannup Music Festival and Lunar Circus and Karnidale's Matt Yates.
"Each organisation continually delivers first-class events that attract visitors, engage locals, and add vibrancy to our communities.
"In addition to these festivals, the Margaret River region will play host to the Fremantle Biennale event 'First Lights Gracetown', which also received funding."
Since 2019 the Regional and Remote Festivals Fund has provided more than $1.4 million in funding to 30 festivals and activities across regional and remote WA.
The RACIP is delivered by the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, with funding from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
