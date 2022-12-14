Lions lend a hand to Margaret River Concert Band

The Margaret River Concert Band is sporting a flash new look thanks to a generous donation from the Margaret River Lions Club.
The band had been struggling with the transport of band equipment, such as instruments, cases and music stands, for many years with members using their own vehicles and making multiple trips to performance venues.
Band spokesperson Tony Barugh said fellow band member John Migliore, who is also a member of the Lions Club, mentioned they might approach the group for a loan to purchase a trailer to solve the problem.
"We applied in the hope that they would help us out with a loan," Mr Barugh said.
"We were absolutely floored when they said they would cover the cost of the entire thing!"
The sparkling new trailer is fitted with shelving inside to help the band keep things in order during transport, and bears the band's logo as well as that of the Lions Club.
The funds are derived from the Lions Garage Sales and other fundraising throughout the year, and it really is about putting it back into the community to help people wherever we can.- Jane Butler, Margaret River Lions
The Lions Club recognised the contribution made to the community by the dedicated band members, who give their time in rehearsal and performance at community events throughout the region, all year round.
"It's an opportunity for us to give back and show our respect for what they do," explained Jane Butler from the Margaret River Lions.
"The funds are derived from the Lions Garage Sales and other fundraising throughout the year, and it really is about putting it back into the community to help people wherever we can."
A relatively new member to the Lions Club, Ms Butler said she and fellow 'Lion Cub' Ant Kemp were part of a new wave of younger members jumping on board.
"I had been going to the garage sales for years and always loved what the Lions stood for, what they represented," she said.
"It was time for me to look at volunteering my time somewhere and the Lions was the obvious choice."
"It's just about giving back to your community, isn't it," said Mr Kemp, who joined the club around a year ago. "It makes you feel good to know you're part of an organisation that is making a difference in the local community with projects like this one. I'd strongly recommend getting involved."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.