Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lions lend a hand to Margaret River Concert Band

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
December 14 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Niedermeyer and Tony Barugh from the Margaret River Concert Band with Jane Butler and Ant Kemp from the Margaret River Lions Club. Picture; Nicky Lefebvre

The Margaret River Concert Band is sporting a flash new look thanks to a generous donation from the Margaret River Lions Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.