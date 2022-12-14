Taxi service expanding to Cowaramup, Dunsborough

A new taxi service is set to begin operation in Cowaramup and Dunsborough, with a view to providing more options for locals and visitors looking for a reliable regular transport service.
Metricup resident Fiona Smith-Gander and her family purchased the Busselton Taxis business from the Devenny family in late August 2022.
The Devenny family had grown the business from just two vehicles almost 30 years ago to a fleet of 15 taxis and maxi taxis before retiring from the industry.
Ms Smith-Gander said over the years the business had concentrated on servicing the local Busselton population, and had only recently extended the service area to include Vasse.
"As new owners, we are keen to expand the service area and address the shortage of supply in the tourist market," she told the Mail.
The growing community of Cowaramup north of Margaret River and the Dunsborough region are in their sights, and Ms Smith-Gander said recruiting drivers in both areas was key to the expansion's success.
"We are very keen to hear from potential drivers for full or part time and casual shifts, in order for depots to be opened in both Cowaramup and Dunsborough," she said.
The fleet has already been expanded with a 21-passenger Coaster bus added to the fleet, and two new vehicles arriving before Christmas.
As well as vehicles, the driving team and support staff will also bear the new South West Taxis logo, and will turn out in brand new uniforms to align with the new vision.
Ms Smith-Gander said she was well aware of the challenges both tourists and locals faced in finding their way home after a night out.
"There are also people who are unable to drive for various reasons who really rely on a regular service to help them get around, so we are pleased to be there for those trips too, throughout the region.
"And we have started a Sunday service. Now four weeks in, we are fully staffed from 10am to 10pm every Sunday."
She said while cars were available around the clock, it was always advisable to book in advance, "particularly on the weekends and during the busy summer season".
"Bookings are now being taken for Christmas Day - it is essential to book because it will be difficult make a booking on the day."
Cowaramup District Social Club manager Tom Prince said the expansion was "a wonderful idea".
"Although lots of people live within walking distance, there are also so many people off the beaten track," he said.
"It will also open up the possibility of those elderly residents in the sticks to be able to come into town for social visits. As Cowaramup grows, the need for transport grows too."
Bookings can be made via phone 1300 681 616 or bookings@southwest.taxi
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
