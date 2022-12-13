Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bushfire advice issued for Treeton near Cowaramup

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated December 13 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fire started near Clayton Road, in Treeton.

A bushfire advice is in place for people in an area near Clayton Road to the north, Treeton Road to the south and Carbunup Road to the west in eastern parts of Treeton in the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.