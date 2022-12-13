Bushfire advice issued for Treeton near Cowaramup

A bushfire advice is in place for people in an area near Clayton Road to the north, Treeton Road to the south and Carbunup Road to the west in eastern parts of Treeton in the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
Firefighters are on the scene actively fighting the blaze which was reported at around 11:30am on Tuesday December 13 after starting near Clayton Road.
WHAT TO DO:
If driving:
COVID-19:
If you are told to leave in an emergency, don't stay at home even if you have COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms.
You may stay at a friend or relative's house, an evacuation centre or other suitable accommodation.
If you have COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19, take these steps to prevent spreading the illness if you can:
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
