Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

'Key ingredient to a good small town': TikTok star's rave review of Augusta Bakery | Video

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated December 14 2022 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You know a review is going to be positive when even the rubbish bins rate a mention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.