'Key ingredient to a good small town': TikTok star's rave review of Augusta Bakery | Video

You know a review is going to be positive when even the rubbish bins rate a mention.
The brightly coloured trash receptacles outside the Augusta Bakery in South West WA were just one of the reasons TikToker and van life enthusiast Greta Gercovich took to social media this week to heap praise on the beloved local spot.
"There is nothing quite like a small town's bakery," she tells followers in the video from the cab of her van, before heading into the store.
"It is a key ingredient to a good small town, and I'm about to go and see what Augusta's Bakery is like."
Stepping out of the van, she first encounters the aforementioned bins, painted to reflect the town's maritime history and views over the Blackwood River and Southern Ocean.
The camera pans around the store to show a wide range of bread, cakes, pies and sandwiches and one very excited Greta marvelling at the selection.
Returning to her van with an "excellent" coffee, brekkie wrap and the classic bakery staple, a 'bee sting', she proceeds to rave about not only the great food, but the "amazing" service.
"The best thing about that entire experience, I haven't even eaten anything yet," she says.
"I walked in and the lady was like, 'G'day darlin', how are ya?'"
"The lady was so nice!
"She was like 'Where are ya from? Are you visiting from Perth?' And I said 'Nah, I'm actually from Ballarat, in Victoria'.
"Then she was like 'Oh wow! You look well. You look very happy'."
Greta said the brief chat with the employee revealed the woman had been at the bakery for 22 years, and ended with warm wishes for her travels.
"She was like, 'You look after yourself, have a very safe trip, and a merry Christmas'," the van lifer said before signing off.
Along with her bakery stop, Greta's time in the South West was packed with adventure, including an "insanely beautiful" run along Gnarabup Beach where she encountered a sleeping bobtail, and a descent into one of the region's stunning, crystal-encrusted caves.
Warning followers that "it could be shithouse", Greta emerged from the tour of the famed Jewel Cave "blown away" by the experience.
"From the moment you walk in it's immediately impressive, and the guides are just so knowledgeable," she said.
"It really was an impressive tour and I highly recommend going on at least one of them, because there are over 100 different caves in this region."
The enigmatic Victorian also took in the iconic Busselton Jetty, and scoped for stingrays at Hamelin Bay before heading to Perth to soak up the sun along the coastline.
Originally from Ballarat, she spent time studying and on placements in Queensland, NSW and Victoria before heading West.
"It was about time I explored more of WA," Greta told the Mail.
"It was a bit of a research mission to see where I want to live, and can confirm Western Australia is high on the list!"
She said she was pleased to spread the word about the great experiences she had in the South West, particularly in Augusta.
"I hope the team gets a few more customers as a result, left the Augusta bakery with a big smile on my face."
Heading home to Ballarat for the festive season, Greta said beyond that, "anything's possible".
She said she plans to make the most of exploring Australia before pursuing her career in psychology, with vast horizons and delicious treats high on the agenda.
"[And] maybe a nation wide bakery tour!"
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
