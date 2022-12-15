Free Containers for Change bags at WA Coles stores

Western Australian customers at Coles supermarkets will be able to collect a free Containers for Change mesh collection bag in a new push to encourage more people to recycle their drink containers.
In a partnership announced this week between Coles and the Containers for Change scheme, the bags will be made available in stores around the state to promote Empties Day, on Saturday 28 January 2023.
"Up to four million 10c containers are expected to be returned to Containers for Change refund points on Empties Day, which comes as more West Aussies make the choice to ensure their containers are recycled and not sent to landfill," said Tim Cusack CEO WA Return Recycle and Renew (WARRR).
"By partnering with Coles, we aim to reach more Western Australians than ever before, get more Containers for Change bags into the community and raise important funds for local charities, community groups and schools.
"There are over 500 million containers still heading to landfill, that could be recycled and donated to important causes.
"That's a lot of money that could go into the hip pocket of Western Australians.
"We hope that the WA community will get behind Empties Day and create a new habit of recycling their containers via one of our refund points," said Mr Cusack.
According to WARRR, January has been the busiest month for returns since Containers for Change launched in October 2020.
Last year over 78 million containers were returned across the state's refund points in the lead up to Empties Day.
An estimated 420 million 10c drink containers will be sold in WA between December and February, representing $42 million in 10c refunds available to the community.
Minister for Environment and Climate Action, Reece Whitby praised WA residents for their support of the scheme.
"What better way to make the most of this festive period than stepping up our recycling rates and creating change," he said.
Coles State General Manager Pat Zanetti said he was excited WA stores were involved with the initiative.
"Coles is constantly exploring ways to reduce our environmental impact," Mr Zanetti said.
"Customers can pick up a convenient Containers for Change mesh collection bag from one of our 99 stores in WA to easily return it filled with empty bottles and cans at their local collection point on or before Empties Day.
For more information on Empties Day or refund points in your area, visit: dontfeedthefill.com.au/donate.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
