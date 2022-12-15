Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Free Containers for Change bags at WA Coles stores

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated December 15 2022 - 12:50pm, first published 12:30pm
The Hon Reece Whitby, CEO WARRRL Tim Cusack and Coles WA Assistant Manager Jeff Stephens with the free mesh bags, available for collection at Coles supermarkets across WA. Pictures are supplied.

Western Australian customers at Coles supermarkets will be able to collect a free Containers for Change mesh collection bag in a new push to encourage more people to recycle their drink containers.

Local News

