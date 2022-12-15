Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Indi the therapy dog drops in on Margaret River students

Updated December 16 2022 - 2:56pm, first published December 15 2022 - 3:00pm
Children at Margaret River Independent School met with therapy dog Indi recently, as the school considers options to introduce a therapy dog on campus. Picture supplied.

Students and teachers at Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) enjoyed some time with one very cute visitor recently, when therapy dog Indi stopped in.

