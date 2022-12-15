Indi the therapy dog drops in on Margaret River students

Students and teachers at Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) enjoyed some time with one very cute visitor recently, when therapy dog Indi stopped in.
The King Charles Cavalier Spaniel was at the school as a precursor to the school considering the introduction of its own therapy dog.
Indi visited Pre-Primary, Year 3 and Year 5 classes and received lots of cuddles from the children.
There was also discussion around how to care for a dog, what dogs love, and kids shared stories of their own dogs at home.
The visit was instigated by MRIS parent and local veterinarian, Tanya Ladyman.
"The benefit of a therapy dog is well documented," Tanya explained.
"They promote school attendance, relive stress and anxiety, and facilitate learning and overall well-being."
The school is calling for parents to assist with grant submissions to fund the training and ongoing care of a therapy dog.
Please contact the office on 97577515 if you can assist.
