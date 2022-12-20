Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Community thanked as Busselton Hospital kiosk closes

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated December 20 2022 - 7:28pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Busselton Hospital Auxiliary Committee has announced the closure of the kiosk at the Busselton Health Campus. Picture via Google/Osaka78

The Busselton Hospital Auxiliary Committee has announced the closure of the kiosk at the Busselton Health Campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.