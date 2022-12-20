Community thanked as Busselton Hospital kiosk closes

The Busselton Hospital Auxiliary Committee has announced the closure of the kiosk at the Busselton Health Campus.
A spokesperson said the group had been raising funds for the Hospital since around 1951, selling donated knitted and crocheted baby clothes, blankets, toys as well as lollies, chocolates and drinks.
"We were very grateful to our generous people who donated their time and materials. In earlier times when we had more volunteers, funds were raised by holding raffles, stalls and sausage sizzles.
"An amount of $321,000 was raised and spent for items requested in the old Busselton Hospital and $127,000 has been raised and spent on equipment requested at the new Busselton Health Campus.
"Unfortunately we were not able to keep operating while trying to comply with the Health Options Policy."
The committee thanked past and present volunteers for their work, as well as the public and hospital staff who supported the kiosk over the years.
date 2022-12-20
