Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

South West Counselling opens new therapy studio

Updated December 15 2022 - 1:14pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 'Studio' is intended as a welcoming pace to be used for group programs, child and art therapy, and other therapeutic activities. Pictures are supplied.

Celebrations were the order of the day for the team at South West Counselling when they gathered to mark the recent opening of their new 'Studio' - a welcoming pace to be used for group programs, child and art therapy, and other therapeutic activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.