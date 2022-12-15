South West Counselling opens new therapy studio

Celebrations were the order of the day for the team at South West Counselling when they gathered to mark the recent opening of their new 'Studio' - a welcoming pace to be used for group programs, child and art therapy, and other therapeutic activities.
The creation of the Studio was made possible by a generous contribution from a private donor, and a $10,000 donation from Naturaliste Red Cross.
Members of the Naturaliste Red Cross chapter, South West Counselling staff and Board members, and Libby Mettam MLA gathered recently to celebrate the new development, and the ongoing support and collaboration between organisations focused on supporting the South West community.
The 4 ladies in the photo in order from left to right (under tree) are:
Jodie Richards (SWC Board member), Karen Sommerville (SWC CEO), Jan Smith (Red Cross), Libby Mettam MLA
