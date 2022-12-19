Augusta-Margaret River Mail
World renowned artist steps into Voyager Estate residency

Updated December 19 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 4:00pm
Artist and photographer Sarah Hewer is the latest to step into a residency at Voyager Estate in Margaret River, with a special event to celebrate her works on January 12. Pictures via Sarah Hewer.

Voyager Estate welcomes renowned artist and photographer Sarah Hewer to take over the cellar door this summer, with a special evening to celebrate the residency on Thursday, January 12.



