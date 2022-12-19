World renowned artist steps into Voyager Estate residency

Voyager Estate welcomes renowned artist and photographer Sarah Hewer to take over the cellar door this summer, with a special evening to celebrate the residency on Thursday, January 12.
Based in Margaret River, Hewer's mixed media and photographic practice traverses the complexity of mapping self, memory and perception; what it means to be human.
Her artistic practice is fuelled by a sensory connection to nature and self, underpinned by technique and inquisitive sensibility garnered from over two decades in the visual arts.
First as an editor of award-winning British and North American documentaries and later as a photographer for the likes of Delicious, National Geographic Traveller, The Weekend Australian Magazine and more, Hewer's art is held in private collections both nationally and internationally.
The latest of Voyager's artists in residence, she will share new pieces from her highly regarded photographic series 'Found' - a captivating body of work that encourages new ways of seeing the natural world and ourselves.
Guests will have the opportunity to meet Sarah and delve into her practice as they sip, savour and soak up a curated exhibition featuring iconic pieces and brand-new works.
Tickets also include a glass of wine on arrival and a selection of delicious canapés from the Voyager team of culinary creatives.
