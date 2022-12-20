Augusta-Margaret River Mail
South Summit to headline Busselton Jetty Swim lineup

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
December 20 2022
Perth indie-rockers South Summit will headline the Busselton Jetty Swim 2023 live line up, launching a range of new tunes at the free community concert. Picture supplied.

With the Busselton Jetty Swim just around the corner, organisers have announced an exciting lineup of entertainment set to rock the foreshore as part of the celebrations.

