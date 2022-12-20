South Summit to headline Busselton Jetty Swim lineup

With the Busselton Jetty Swim just around the corner, organisers have announced an exciting lineup of entertainment set to rock the foreshore as part of the celebrations.
Perth indie-rockers South Summit will headline the 2023 live line up, launching a range of new tunes at the free community concert.
They will be supported by Margaret River's funk-soul-groove aficionados Brightsider, while the Battle of the Bands finals will kick off the night's proceedings, presented by the City of Busselton.
Three of the region's best local young bands will be pitted against each other to take out the coveted title.
The live music fun starts in the amphitheatre on the Busselton Foreshore on Saturday February 11 from 5:30pm.
For event info and entertainment news visit busseltonjettyswim.org.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.