Two car crash claims life of man near Margaret River

A man has died following a two vehicle crash near Margaret River on Friday December 16.
Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section said that around 10:20am on Friday morning, a Toyota Prado and Toyota Landcruiser collided on Harmans Mill Road, near Carter Road, in Metricup.
The 80-year-old male passenger of the Prado died at the scene.
The 66-year-old female driver of the Prado and the 41-year-old male driver of the Landcruiser, were both taken to hospital for assessment.
Police will conduct an examination of the scene and are calling for any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
People can also report information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.