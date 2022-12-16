Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Two car crash claims life of man near Margaret River

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated December 16 2022 - 6:00pm, first published 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two car crash claims life of man near Margaret River

A man has died following a two vehicle crash near Margaret River on Friday December 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.