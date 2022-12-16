Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Mermaid Searcher begins Cape Leeuwin Hydrographic Survey | Video

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated December 16 2022 - 7:50pm, first published 7:39pm
A vessel will spend around three months charting the waters off Margaret River and Augusta over summer, as the Cape Leeuwin Hydrographic Survey begins.

