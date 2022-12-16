Mermaid Searcher begins Cape Leeuwin Hydrographic Survey | Video

A vessel will spend around three months charting the waters off Margaret River and Augusta over summer, as the Cape Leeuwin Hydrographic Survey begins.
Perth-based MMA Offshore has been contracted by the Australian Hydrographic Office - a division of the Australian Department of Defence - to undertake the survey as a part of the HydroScheme Industry Partnership Program (HIPP).
An MMA Offshore spokesperson said the objective of the survey was to facilitate the safe navigation of domestic commercial, military and recreational vessels, and to identify navigational hazards.
"MMA will be using the Mermaid Searcher as the dedicated Hydrographic Survey vessel throughout the duration of the project, mobilising in the local ports of Fremantle and Bunbury.
"MMA will also use a range of subsea equipment throughout the project including Multibeam Echo Sounder, seabed tide gauges, seabed current metres and oceanographic tide buoys.
"The project is also utilising a crew of nine seafarers local to the south-west region and a team of seven MMA Surveyors, Data Processors and Survey Engineers."
The survey area encompasses 421 square nautical miles off the west coast of Margaret River to Augusta, and the Mermaid Searcher will be in local waters until March 23, 2023.
"In conjunction with the project, the Mermaid Searcher will also provide high-resolution multibeam survey data captured over a number of artificial reefs along the WA coastline to not-for-profit, community-based organisation Recfishwest and its research partners," the spokesperson said.
"This survey data will help marine scientists measure fish populations as well as marine growth on the reefs.
"In order to protect and conserve the ecologically and culturally sensitive marine environment in which the project takes place, MMA have engaged with numerous stakeholder groups across the region and will continue to work collaboratively with these organisations throughout the duration of the project."
Project stakeholders include the Undalup Association, DPRID, Department of Transport, Parks Australia, DBCA-WA, WAFIC, Western Rock Lobster Council, the University of Western Australia and the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
