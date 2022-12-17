Huge search locates 75 year old South West woman

WA Police have confirmed a missing 75 year old Cundinup woman has been found after an extensive air and land search.
Missing since Wednesday evening from her property in the South West, Christine was found safe and well on Saturday morning and was taken to hospital for assessment.
Police, including air and land assets and SES had launched a huge search operation after Christine was reported missing from the property on Balingup-Nannup Road at about 6.30pm on Wednesday.
