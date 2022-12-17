Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Huge search locates 75 year old South West woman

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated December 17 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 12:57pm
Missing since Wednesday evening from her property in the South West, Christine was found safe and well on Saturday morning and was taken to hospital for assessment.

WA Police have confirmed a missing 75 year old Cundinup woman has been found after an extensive air and land search.

