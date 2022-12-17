Welfare concerns for woman and baby last seen in Busselton

Police are appealing for information from the public to help locate 22-year-old Ashley MacDonald.
Ashley was last seen in Busselton on Thursday 8 December 2022 and was in company with her 8-month-old baby daughter.
She is described as approximately 171cm tall, solid build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Concerns are held for the welfare of Ashley and her baby daughter.
Anyone who sights Ashley or the baby, is asked to contact police immediately on 131 444.
Information regarding her whereabouts can also be provided to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperswa.com.au
