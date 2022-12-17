Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Welfare concerns for woman and baby last seen in Busselton

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated December 17 2022 - 1:09pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are appealing for information from the public to help locate 22-year-old Ashley MacDonald.

Police are appealing for information from the public to help locate 22-year-old Ashley MacDonald.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.