'Giant' sculpture destroyed in suspected arson attack

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated December 17 2022 - 1:59pm, first published 1:06pm
The destroyed sculpture was one of five created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo as part of an exhibition which opened just last month. Picture via Facebook.

The destruction of one of the sculptures within the Giants of Mandurah exhibition has been met with outrage this morning, as news broke of a suspected arson attack on the structure.

