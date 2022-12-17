'Giant' sculpture destroyed in suspected arson attack

The destruction of one of the sculptures within the Giants of Mandurah exhibition has been met with outrage this morning, as news broke of a suspected arson attack on the structure.
Mandurah Detectives, with the assistance of Arson Squad officers, are investigating the fire that occurred in Coodanup on Friday 16 December 2022.
"About 11:30pm, Department of Emergency Services and police attended a fire at Coodanup Foreshore Reserve, on Peel Parade," a police spokesperson said.
"DFES extinguished the fire which caused extensive damage to a sculpture.
"The circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire are being investigated."
The sculpture is one of five in Australia created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo as part of an exhibition that opened just last month.
Dambo is considered the world's leading recycle artist, and has exhibited extensively throughout the world including Denmark, USA, France, Germany, China, South Korea and Chile.
The exhibition has proved a success for the region since it opened on the weekend of November 12.
Around 4,600 visitors stopped by the Mandurah Visitors Centre on that first weekend, more than 10 times the amount of the weekend prior.
By the end of November, the sculptures have attracted more than 15,000 visitors from across WA, interstate and even internationally.
Police urge anyone who has CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam vision of the area between 10:30pm and 1:30am, or who has information relating to this fire, to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.