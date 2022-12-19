Bulls bowling attack ends 16-game streak for Yallingup

AN OUTSTANDING bowling performance by the Cowaramup Bulls has ended the 12-month 16-game winning streak of Yallingup-Oddbods in the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association's A-Grade competition.
Veteran opening bowler Dan Williams turned back the years when he led the Bulls' attack with a perfect display of bowling at Barnard Park on Saturday, taking 4-28 from 10 overs as the reigning Barnard Cup holders were bundled out for 79 in 42 overs.
Williams was well supported by Connor Oates, who took 2-18, including the ball of the season to dismiss Brendan Millar with an unplayable delivery that pitched on middle and leg and took the off bail.
The offspin of Finn Barrett-Lennard was also notable, returning brilliant figures of 1-3 from 6.4 overs including 5 maidens.
Chasing 80 to win, the Bulls lost four wickets but got home in just 15.5 overs to stay in touch with YOBS at the top of the Yates Shield points table.
At Dunsborough, a strong effort by the home side amassed a healthy total of 7-207 against Vasse.
Import Mathew Lowe (46), Phil Watts (38), Tully Schofield (47 not out) and a hard-hitting 22 off 14 balls by Jesse Gautrey all played their part.
Vasse's response was well anchored by opener Dennis Amour (40) but fell away as the visitors were dismissed for 115 in reply.
Gautrey (3 for 3) and young Thomas Reagan (4 for 9) captured great bowling figures.
At Margaret River, Hawks had the better of St Marys in the annual battle for the Christmas Cup.
Put into bat, Hawks started strongly through the dependable Tom Winetroube (36) and were 2 for 104 before an excellent display of fast bowling by 17-year-old Rory Calhoun (5 for 31) restricted the home side to 152 all out.
Sean Zahra, 14, took his first two A-Grade wickets for Saints, while Will Snaddon (1 for 25) also bowled a great length for the visitors.
Rumesh Silva (3 for 13) took two wickets in two balls to have St Marys 2-1, and only some hard hitting at the finish by Dylan Tomlinson (21) got Saints up to 87 all out.
On the adjacent field at Margaret River, Hawks' B-Grade side amassed over 300 for the second time in three wickets. This time Banjo Watkins was the main contributor, smashing 103 not out off 63 balls with 11 fours and 7 sixes.
Chasing 308 to win, St Marys managed a highly respectable 226, with Justin Gower (52) leading the way.
The other B-Grade game saw Dunsborough claim the maximum points against Vasse.
In C-Grade cricket, Vasse were decimated on their home ground for just 29 by Yallingup-Oddbods, who took only 4 overs to win the game by 10 wickets.
The game lasted barely an hour.
The game of the round was played at Barnard Park, where Dunsborough scored 2-209 (Simon Smith 125 not out) and Nannup replied with 7-204 to lose by just 5 runs, with Eden Williams hitting 122 for Nannup.
At Margaret River Nippers Oval, a century by Peter Grygorcewicz led St Marys to an unassailable total of 8 for 249 against Hawks.
Meanwhile, Cowaramup continued their grip on top spot in C-Grade when they overtook YOBS Academy's total of 9 for 147 in 35 overs for the loss of seven wickets.
