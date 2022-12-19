Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Bulls bowling attack ends 16-game streak for Yallingup

By Allan Miller
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:19pm, first published 11:45am
Dunsborough allrounder Jesse Gautrey was among his team's most valuable players in Saturday's win against Vasse. Picture by Vanessa Hatton.

AN OUTSTANDING bowling performance by the Cowaramup Bulls has ended the 12-month 16-game winning streak of Yallingup-Oddbods in the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association's A-Grade competition.

