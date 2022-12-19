Granville's star continues to rise with Scroungers glory

Rising star Matt Granville has won the Margaret River Golf Club's 38th annual Scroungers Cup.
Matt's total point score of 117 was one Stableford point more on countback than runner up Jim Kendra.
The competition precedes the Sand Greens Cup, played bi-annually after the greens are cored and sanded, and won this year by Jon Beales.
The following four-week Scroungers Cup tests the skill of players over a range of conditions as the greens return to optimal state.
Scroungers captain Mick Herbert said Club members enjoyed the challenge of the Scroungers Cup.
"The Scroungers Cup is a highlight of the Club's fixtures that members support in healthy numbers," he said.
"We had 133 players in the competition this year."
The Scroungers Cup is sponsored annually by Cowaramup Agencies and its key suppliers Davey Water Products, Waratah Fencing, Philmac Fittings and Kleenheat Gas with weekly prizes on offer.
Matt won a Davey Firefighter Pump from Cowaramup Agencies valued at $1000.
Round Results:
December 15 (sponsored by Davey)
December 8 (sponsored by Kleenheat)
December 1 (sponsored by Waratah)
November 24 (sponsored by Philmac)
The Margaret River Golf Club welcomes new members. Contact the club at admin@margaretrivergolfclub.com.au or download application form via the website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.