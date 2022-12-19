Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Granville's star continues to rise with Scroungers glory

Updated December 19 2022 - 1:16pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scroungers Cup 2022 winner Matt Granville (centre) with Cowaramup Agencies' Tim Hallyburton and Neil Earl (left), Margaret River Golf Club's Mick Herbert and Davey's Aidan Gregan (right). Picture supplied.

Rising star Matt Granville has won the Margaret River Golf Club's 38th annual Scroungers Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.