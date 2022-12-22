Touchpoint tree tells story of Dunsborough | Your views

The year was 1950.
The place, Dunsborough.
Kip and Phyllis Seymour planted a Jacaranda tree in the front yard of their wide, white post painted veranda, red tin roofed farmhouse.
There already was a centuries old WA Blackbutt (Yarri) in the backyard, down near the Dugalup Brook.
The Jacaranda tree was to add colour and cooling shade over the seven decades of summer Christmases since it was planted.
The Seymour farm and the house have gone.
The name and the trees remain.
The Seymour Jacaranda tree can still be seen, fading insignificant, on Dunn Bay Road, the road of much development activity Dunsborough copes with growing pains.
The 72 year old Seymour tree, not many in tree years but a life-time for many a Dunsborough resident, has witnessed the varying pace of change in the town, seemingly accelerating now after the pandemic.
It watched over a family farm homestead, a groovy artists' space turned Cyrillean gallery, then a real estate agent office.
The site around the Seymour tree is now a sandy 3-hour car park, a park for cars.
The tree waits for the next multistorey iteration. Bay side is another hot expanse of car park, a shopping centre, and squeezed by a new brewery complex on the ridge side.
The town story timeline plots its changes.
The touchpoint tree tells the story of Dunsborough-was and what Dunsborough-has-become.
Large XL sized pushy 4WDs lean up against the tree these days.
Like a crash of itchy rhinos they rumble into town.
Each snapping a small branch, or stripping some leaves as the driver seeks the shade and shelter unavailable in a baking summer town retail centre losing the same to progress.
The cars trample the sand at the base of the tree, trampling the roots of the town's history.
In a small act of civil disobedience, one mid-December summer day, or possibly evening, mulch appeared around the tree base.
Then some more.
The car parkers did not notice and continued trampling the town, thoughts gripped in a beach life riptide of rushing tasks.
But there was a cushion now between.
Then some more mulch.
Then someone borrowed some witch's hats and tried to mark an exclusion area to help the tree.
The battle for shade, cool, dappled light, colour and perfume continued.
The local, invisible mulch campaign as unabated as the panic surge for a shady car parking spot.
The locals began to talk.
The Seymour tree, witnessing and working until the end, was to be cut down to make way for another multi-storey development.
Was the mulching futile under a septuagenarian Dunsborough resident facing a death sentence?
When the tree was destined to be mulched into easily forgotten history.
No, the act is one of hope and growth.
A hope held by local residents that growth is not a death sentence of a way of life for where they live.
An appreciation that there will always be a tug-of-war for the summer shade, cool fresh air, dappled light, colour and perfume of Dunsborough by its many admirers.
And that it is all held and shown in a living icon, this tree.
Now there is talk of saving the tree.
A linked hope to "Save Dunsborough".
Local Dunsborough activists are exploring the idea of transplanting the historic Seymour tree, so its summer holiday colours can be celebrated by future generations, and it can tell its story of the town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.